53 mediapersons test coronavirus positive in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:38 IST
At least 53 mediapersons from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a city civic official said on Monday. During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan here on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

"Out of the 171 mediapersons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus," BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present. All the mediapersons found infected with coronavirus will be kept in isolation and a process was underway to find out suitable places to the purpose, he said.

Efforts were also on to trace their high and low risk contacts. On Monday night, the BMC decided to isolate the 53 media persons at a hotel in Goregaon for the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has decided to place herself under quarantine after some journalists with whom she had interacted recently tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Till Monday, Mumbai recorded 3,032 COVID-19 cases with 139 deaths.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

