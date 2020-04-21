Panama posts nearly 200 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Panama registered 191 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country's total to 4,658 cases, the health ministry said.

Officials also confirmed 10 more deaths, raising Panama's death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus to 136.

