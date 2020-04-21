Left Menu
Development News Edition

No clarity yet on how cost of postponing Olympics will be shared with Japan -IOC

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 08:10 IST
No clarity yet on how cost of postponing Olympics will be shared with Japan -IOC

The financial impact of postponing the Summer Games by a year is still being worked out, the International Olympic Committee said, noting that Japan and the IOC were responsible for their respective share of the costs in line with their contract.

In a statement updated on April 20, the IOC said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed that "Japan will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs. "For the IOC, it is already clear that this amounts to several hundred millions of dollars of additional costs," the IOC said.

Earlier, Kyodo news agency reported that Abe had agreed that Japan would shoulder the cost, which Kyodo said amounted to around $3 billion. Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday Abe had not agreed to any additional costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Scottish First Minister wary of football behind closed doors

Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes a return of football even behind closed doors risks boosting the spread of coronavirus as fans could congregate to watch games. Matches across Britain have been suspended indefinitely becaus...

Jessica Chastain watched ending of 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' 3 times

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain says she was so moved while watching the film Portrait of a Lady on Fire that she sobbed through the last 15 minutes of the film. The 2019 French historical drama is written and directed by Celine Sciamma, an...

Guidelines issued for handling of waste generated during COVID-19 patient's treatment

Using double layered bags, mandatory labelling and colour coded bins for the management of waste generated during the diagnostics and treatment of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are part of the guidelines issued by the Central Po...

UEFA look for light at end of tunnel in bid to resume European football season

As European countries take steps towards easing lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA will meet with the continents football clubs and associations this week to try to mark out a pathway towards resuming the season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020