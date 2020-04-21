Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus tradition to curb coronavirus spread

Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus tradition to curb coronavirus spreadReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-04-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 09:52 IST
Indonesia will ban the mass exodus tradition, locally known as 'mudik,' at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday.
"I have taken the decision that we will ban mudik," Widodo told a cabinet meeting. "That is why the relevant preparation needs to be done."
Widodo cited a transport ministry survey that said 24% of Indonesians were insisting on joining the exodus after Ramadan in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joko Widodo
- Indonesia
- Southeast Asian
- Indonesians