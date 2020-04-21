Denmark to allow public gatherings of up to 500 people from May 10 - TV2

Denmark to allow public gatherings of up to 500 people from May 10 - TV2Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:15 IST
Denmark will increase the maximum number of people allowed to meet in public to 500 from May 10, up from a 10-person limit, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing the health ministry.
The new limit will be in effect until Sept. 1 this year, TV2 said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.