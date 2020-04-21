Left Menu
Singapore to extend partial lockdown by four weeks until June 1

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:56 IST
Singapore has extended by four weeks until June 1 a partial lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.

The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools, were initially set to run from April 7 until May 4.

