Singapore to extend partial lockdown by four weeks until June 1

Singapore to extend partial lockdown by four weeks until June 1Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:56 IST
Singapore has extended by four weeks until June 1 a partial lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.
The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools, were initially set to run from April 7 until May 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
