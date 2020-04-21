Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan waiting for Golden Week to decide on extending coronavirus emergency -sources

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:49 IST
Japan waiting for Golden Week to decide on extending coronavirus emergency -sources
Representative picture Image Credit: ANI

Japan will decide during its Golden Week holiday between April 29 and May 6 whether to extend its month-long state of emergency to fight a widening coronavirus outbreak, government and ruling party sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the state of emergency, which gives governors in hard-hit prefectures more clout to ask residents to stay home and businesses to close, on April 7 for seven prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, western Japan. There are, however, no penalties for refusing those requests. Abe, who has faced criticism for his response to the outbreak, expanded the emergency nationwide on April 16 to reduce travel during the Golden Week holidays, when many Japanese usually visit their hometowns or take other trips.

Tokyo, which has emerged as Japan's coronavirus epicenter, confirmed 123 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 3,307, public broadcaster NHK said. Japan as a whole has more than 11,000 confirmed cases and 265 deaths, NHK reported. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was concerned about Japan's rising number of cases, although the country was not yet seeing a large-scale community outbreak.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government would consult experts before May 6 for their views, a prerequisite to extending the emergency. The number of confirmed cases, how long it is taking to double that number and the percentage of cases for which the route of infection cannot be traced, which has been rising, would all be taken into consideration, said Shigeru Omi, head of the expert advisory panel.

The government wants to wait until after passage of an extra budget to decide whether to extend the emergency since an extension would spark calls for even more spending to cushion the impact of the outbreak and business shutdowns, the sources said. Debate on the budget is expected to begin on April 27. "The budget will probably pass on April 30 or May 1," a ruling party source said. "If possible, it's better to decide on an extension at the same time."

Japan on Monday boosted its stimulus package to a record $1.1 trillion to expand cash payouts to residents and compiled a record 25.7 trillion yen extra budget for the fiscal year from April 1 to help fund the package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

1 killed as thunderstorm, heavy rain hit parts of Bengal, likely to continue till Friday

Thundersquall and heavy rain lashed the city and some other districts in West Bengal as the Met department on Tuesday forecast enhanced thunderstorm activity across the state till April 24 owing to the formation of low pressure. A 50-year-o...

Now, robot is part of Kerala's fight against coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 21 PTI Not just in China, but in Keralaalso robot is now playing a key role in the health workers fight against COVID-19, thanks to the innovative spirit of a group of young minds and the support of the state Health ...

Cong leader Ahmed Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states; asks Amit Shah to send teams to Guj over lockdown violations

Cong leader Ahmed Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states asks Amit Shah to send teams to Guj over lockdown violations. ...

Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states, asks Amit Shah to send team to Guj

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday questioned the government on the criteria adopted for sending central teams to states over lockdown violations and asked Home Minister Amit Shah if he would send a team to Gujarat too in view of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020