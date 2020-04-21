Left Menu
No new corona cases in Lebanon in past 24 hours - health ministry

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:51 IST
Lebanon recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the first time during the country's outbreak, the health ministry said in its daily report on Tuesday.

It said that after 487 tests conducted in the last 24 hours the number of infections stood at 677, with 21 deaths.

Under Lebanon's lockdown since mid-March, people can only leave their homes to buy food or medicine, with most businesses closed. An overnight curfew also bans going outside between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., with security forces enforcing curbs.

