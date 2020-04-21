Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam seeks to reopen all domestic flights from Thursday

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:06 IST
Vietnam seeks to reopen all domestic flights from Thursday

Vietnam's civil aviation authority said on Tuesday it is seeking government approval to resume all domestic routes from Thursday after the expiry of a government order for seven more days of social distancing in some provinces.

The authority proposed reconnecting flights from the capital Hanoi and business hub Ho Chi Minh City to other domestic destinations from April 23 and increasing the frequency of flights between three key routes.

Vietnam had suspended domestic flights from April 1 to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On April 16, after a lockdown order was partially lifted, some domestic flights between key routes from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Danang resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala High Court raps state govt on IT deal with US firm for processing COVID-19 patients' data

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took potshots at the state governments IT contract with a US firm for processing data related to COVID-19 patients and directed it to file a statement by April 24 on the details of the deal. Considering a pl...

Lawyers move SC seeking govt scheme for payment of office rent during lockdown

Two lawyers, who are members of executive council of Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association SCAORA, moved the top court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre for formulating a scheme to support the advocates and other professiona...

Pandemic is dealing European tourism 'staggering' blow

The European Union says its vaunted tourist industry is facing staggering figures of decline because of the coronavirus crisis and the blocs internal market commissioner wants the sector to be first in line when it comes to recovery funds. ...

Multi-pronged strategies help 3 Haryana districts to be COVID-19 free

Three districts neighbouring coronavirus hotspots in Haryana have not reported any positive case due to multi-pronged strategies adopted early by authorities and strict compliance of lockdown norms by people, officials said on Tuesday. Rewa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020