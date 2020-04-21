Norway's unemployment eases to 15.3% of work force

Norway's unemployment eases to 15.3% of work forceReuters | Oslo | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:35 IST
Norway's overall rate of unemployment fell slightly to 15.3% on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) said, down from a record 15.4% on April 7, as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Norwegian government last month announced emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, sending the economy into a tailspin, but has since has begun easing some restrictions as the number of hospital patients declined.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway