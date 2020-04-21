8 test positive on Tuesday, Nagpur COVID-19 count reaches 89

8 test positive on Tuesday, Nagpur COVID-19 count reaches 89PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:53 IST
Eight people tested positive fornovel coronavirus on Tuesday in Nagpur, taking the district'sCOVID-19 count to 89, said a health official
All of them are contacts of earlier patients, headded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur