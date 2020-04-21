Left Menu
Mexico enters most serious "Phase 3" spread of coronavirus epidemic

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:40 IST
Mexico has entered its most serious stage in the spread of the coronavirus, which the government calls "Phase 3," as the spread of the virus is intensifying, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Mexico has registered 712 coronavirus deaths and 8,772 infections, with 511 new cases reported on Monday. Lopez-Gatell said it was vital Mexicans followed government instructions to help the country's health system.

"Today we want to announce the start of 'Phase 3' of the COVID epidemic, remembering that we are in the phase of rapid spread where a large number of infections and hospitalizations are accumulated," Lopez-Gatell said during a daily morning news conference held by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Lopez-Gatell added that public meetings would not be able to held during this phase and it was vital for people to maintain social distancing.

Mexico has already extended measures to contain the coronavirus until May 30.

