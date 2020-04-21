Soccer-Barca look for stadium sponsor to fight coronavirus

La Liga champions Barcelona are searching for a stadium sponsor for the first time to raise funds in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barca said the club's foundation would manage the bid for the naming rights of the 99,000 capacity Camp Nou stadium for the 2020/21 stadium. "The income generated will create a fund that will be divided in the following way: a part will be destined for a project on COVID-19 driven by the sponsors... and the rest will be shared out amongst other projects that are being developed in parallel," said the statement.

La Liga leaders Barca held a two-point advantage over Real Madrid when football in Spain was indefinitely postponed last month with 11 games remaining. The virus has so far infected more than 200,000 people in Spain, claiming 21,282 lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.