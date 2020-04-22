Left Menu
Harvard to pay back coronavirus stimulus money, Trump says

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 04:26 IST
Harvard to pay back coronavirus stimulus money, Trump says

Harvard University plans to repay the federal government money it received as part of a stimulus package to help small businesses struggling with coronavirus lockdowns, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the funding for the university drew fire.

Speaking at a daily briefing at the White House, Trump also said 20 states were moving ahead quickly to reopen following the lockdown.

