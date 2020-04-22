Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inmate who escaped N. Carolina prison amid COVID-19 fears faces new charges

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 07:42 IST
Inmate who escaped N. Carolina prison amid COVID-19 fears faces new charges

A convicted drug trafficker serving a 5-1/2-year sentence is facing new charges after escaping from a federal prison in North Carolina, claiming that he feared contracting COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Robert Higdon, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced on Tuesday that Richard Cephas turned himself in on April 20 to a federal courthouse in Delaware, about 18 days after escaping from the federal prison complex in Butner, North Carolina.

In a video interview posted on the website of the News and Observer newspaper, Cephas said he was concerned about keeping himself safe during the COVID-19 outbreak at Butner. "We didn't have enough soap," he says on the video. "We had no control over social distancing."

In an interview with the newspaper, he also said: "I signed up for a jail sentence, not a death sentence." The federal prison system, run by the Bureau of Prisons, has been struggling to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The agency has reported that 22 inmates so far have died, five of whom were serving their sentences at the prison unit at Butner known as Butner 1. As of April 20, 497 federal inmates and 319 Bureau of Prison staff had been diagnosed with COVID-19. U.S. Attorney General William Barr issued an emergency order on April 3 for the Bureau of Prisons that made it easier for some federal inmates to qualify for early release into home confinement in order to reduce the prison population.

It is not clear whether Cephas could have potentially qualified for home confinement under the criteria spelled out. "Mr. Cephas is a convicted drug trafficker who was sentenced to federal prison for his role in a wide-ranging drug conspiracy which imported cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico," Higdon said in a statement. He called Cephas' escape from prison "nothing more than an opportunistic move to use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to cut his prison term short."

According to prosecutors, Cephas hatched his escape as early as March 30. He escaped on April 1 and called his wife, saying, "I just want to save my life, that's all." Cephas' escape was discovered the following day when prison staff conducted a headcount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Global CEOs see U-shaped recession due to coronavirus -survey

Global business leaders are preparing for a drawn-out U-shaped recession due to the impact of coronavirus and many fear their companies wont survive the pandemic, a survey of thousands of chief executives showed on Wednesday. The pandemic s...

Australian minister rejects Chinese criticism that it's parroting US

A senior Australian minister on Wednesday rejected Chinese criticisms that Australia is parroting the United States in calls for transparency on the origins of the coronavirus. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described Chinese Foreign Ministry cr...

West Bengal assures cooperation to central teams visiting state; writes letter to MHA

The West Bengal government has assured the Centre that it will abide by all its orders related to the ongoing lockdown and assured full cooperation to the two visiting central teams assessing the ground situation in the stateIn a letter to ...

China's daily air passenger numbers up 7.9% in April vs March -aviation regulator

Chinas aviation regulator said on Wednesday daily transported air passenger numbers rose 7.9 this month as of April 21 from March, but was only at 29 of the level seen a year ago.Chinas daily flight numbers were up 1 in April from last mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020