Poland may open hotels in May, govt spokesman says

Poland may open hotels in May as part of the second phase of relaxing coronavirus restrictions, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday.

"The opening of hotels should be decided in May, including hotels at the seaside," Muller told state broadcaster TVP Info.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.