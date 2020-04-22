Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon to test for coronavirus at refugee camp after first case found

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:57 IST
Lebanon to test for coronavirus at refugee camp after first case found
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A team from Lebanon's Rafik Hariri University Hospital will test for the new coronavirus at a refugee camp on Wednesday after a resident was found to be infected, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said. A Palestinian refugee from Syria at the Wavel refugee camp in Lebanon's Bekaa valley was transferred to a hospital in Beirut for treatment that will be covered by the relief agency, a statement said.

The Lebanese government has worried about the virus hitting camps for Syrian and Palestinian refugees where high population densities are likely to accelerate its spread. UNRWA said it was "taking all necessary steps to provide the required assistance to the patient's family to allow them to isolate themselves inside the house".

The United Nations says Lebanon has 470,000 registered Palestinian refugees, but an official 2017 census put the number living in the country much lower, at around 175,000. Syrian refugees number around 1 million of Lebanon's population of 6 million. The UNHCR refugee agency said last month that efforts to curb the coronavirus among refugee communities had started early on with awareness campaigns, distribution of hygiene materials, and preparations for additional hospital capacity.

Lebanon's health ministry said on Tuesday that it had not recorded a new case of coronavirus in 24 hours, with total infections at 677 and 21 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over 154 cr students hit by schools,colleges closure due to COVID-19; girls to be worst hit:UNSECO

Over 154 crore students are severely impacted by closure of educational institutions across the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to which girls will be the worst hit as it will lead to increased drop-out rates and further entrench gende...

Lebanon to test for coronavirus at refugee camp after first case found

A team from Lebanons Rafik Hariri University Hospital will test for the new coronavirus at a refugee camp on Wednesday after a resident was found to be infected, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA said. A Palestinian refugee f...

Spain aims to phase out coronavirus lockdown in second half of May

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday his government plans to begin winding down the coronavirus lockdown measures in the second half of May.Restrictions will be eased slowly and gradually to ensure safety, Sanchez said at a...

New biosensor may quickly detect novel coronavirus, say scientists

Swiss scientists have developed an optical biosensor that they say can quickly and reliably detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The sensor developed by researchers, including those from ETH Zurich in Switzerland, will not nec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020