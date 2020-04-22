Russia's confirmed coronavirus cases reach 58,000

Russia recorded 5,236 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 57,999, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 513, it said.

