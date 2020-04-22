Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early coronavirus test used on UK health workers was not effective -minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:22 IST
Early coronavirus test used on UK health workers was not effective -minister

Some of the early tests used to check whether British health workers had the coronavirus were inffective, junior health minister Helen Whately said on Wednesday.

Asked about a report in the Telegraph newspaper that tests used on thousands of health workers so they could be sure of safely returning to work were flawed, Whately told Sky News: "Some of the early tests were evaluated and the evaluation was that actually they weren't effective enough."

"This is a normal process ... this is a new illness and we are learning all the time. Those who were tested with the test that we think isn't up to scratch are being written to, to let them know, and they will be offered another test."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chinese writer faces backlash for 'Wuhan Diary'

After Wuhan was sealed off from the world, acclaimed Chinese writer Fang Fang started an online diary about the coronavirus tragedy unfolding in her hometown. Her journal drew tens of millions of readers but now that it is about to be publi...

TCS to power Israel's first fully digital bank

Indias largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS will launch Israels first fully digital bank in what is being seen as a transformative initiative that can impact the business model of other sectors as well. TCS was selec...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 241 p.m.The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP hands over 2,000 personal protective equipment kits and masks to the Delhi Metro unit of t...

FT analysis sees UK coronavirus death toll at 41,000

The novel coronavirus outbreak has caused as many as 41,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Financial Times analysis of statistics office data.The FT extrapolation is based on the number of all fatalities in official data recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020