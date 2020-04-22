Left Menu
2,156 coronavirus cases in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday that there are a total 2,156 coronavirus cases in the national capital including 611 who have recovered from the disease.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:22 IST
Satyendar Jain speaking to ANI in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday that there are a total 2,156 coronavirus cases in the national capital including 611 who have recovered from the disease. "As of today, there are a total of 2156 positive cases in Delhi, 75 of these were found yesterday. A total of 611 people - 28 percent of these patients have recovered. 27 patients are in ICU and 5 on the ventilator," Jain told ANI.

The health minister said that several reports are coming about journalists testing positive for the infection. "Several journalists in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19. They are at high-risk. We will conduct their tests. Those who want can get tested," Jain said. (ANI)

