Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Six Nations planning second tournament in 2020-The Rugby Paper

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:27 IST
Rugby-Six Nations planning second tournament in 2020-The Rugby Paper

Six Nations organisers are working on contingency plans to hold a second tournament later in the year, The Rugby Paper has reported https://www.therugbypaper.co.uk/latest-news/36188/exclusive-plans-to-hold-six-nations-in-full-this-autumn. The unions of England, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy and Scotland are holding talks this week, with one of the many potential scenarios under discussion a full 15-match, eight-week tournament to be held in October and November.

The report said plans for the tournament were being drawn up amid concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina from touring Europe in November. "Some people will no doubt throw their hands up in the air and accuse us of devaluing the tournament, but what do they expect us to do?" The Rugby Paper quoted an official as saying.

"In such exceptional circumstances we would be failing in our duty to the game as a whole if we didn't have a contingency plan." Rugby, like virtually all sport around the world, has been hit hard by the new coronavirus outbreak. This year's Six Nations saw four matches postponed.

The sport's governing body World Rugby has already created a relief fund of around $100 million to assist unions as they grapple with the financial impact of the pandemic. The report added that an unprecedented second Six Nations event this year had the potential to generate more than 100 million pounds ($123.31 million) in ticket sales.

($1 = 0.8110 pounds)

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Silver linings: China air improves after coronavirus lockdowns, but smog seen returning

Air and water quality in China and elsewhere have improved dramatically after coronavirus lockdowns cut traffic and forced polluting factories to close. But on the 50th annual Earth Day, an event intended to show support for protecting the ...

'Suffering, gasping': experts warn of oxygen shortages in poorer virus-threatened nations

As the coronavirus pandemic bears down on vulnerable nations in Africa and South Asia, experts say there are only weeks to help fill chronic shortages of what medics need to help people breathe. Not ventilators, but oxygen itself.Medical ox...

Gurugram administration permits Maruti Suzuki to operate Manesar plant on a single shift basis

The Haryana government on Wednesday granted permission to Maruti Suzuki India MSI to restart its Manesar-based manufacturing facility, but the company said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell i...

Chouhan aide Narottam Mishra gets Home and Health portfolios

A day after expanding his cabinet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the five inductees. Narottam Mishra, a senior BJP leader and Chouhans confidant, was allotted Home, Health and Famil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020