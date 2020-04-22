Jakarta extends social restrictions to May 22

The governor of Indonesia's capital Jakarta said on Wednesday he would extend large-scale social restrictions for an additional month to May 22 and also ensure residents prayed at home during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"This year's Ramadan will be different. Usually we pray in the mosque, but this year we will stay at home," Governor Anies Baswedan told a streamed news conference. Ramadan is due to start later this week in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

While Jakarta has not imposed a full lock-down, Baswedan said he would increase enforcement of the restrictions in place which include limiting public gatherings.

