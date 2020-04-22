735 doctors recruited recently, posted in state hospitals, says Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that 735 doctors have recently been recruited and posted to hospitals in the state. "The process for recruitment of 2000 doctors has begun as per the announcement of the Chief Minister in the last budget. We will complete the process in the next one and half months. 735 doctors have recently been recruited and posted in hospitals," Sharma said.

He said, "Recruitment process of 12500 general nursing and midwife and auxiliary nurse midwife had been completed but posting couldn't be done due to some litigations. After consultation with Advocate General, the Chief Minister has now given orders for the posting of 9000 such staff." The Rajasthan Health Minister further said, "The capacity of medical institutions in the state to conduct tests for coronavirus has to be increased. Presently, they have capacity to conduct 4700 tests per day which will increase to 10,000 tests per day in the coming days."

"It was due to alertness of the state government that the truth about rapid testing kits came out. Rajasthan was first to enquire about the accuracy of rapid testing kit and after that, the ICMR had to stop the tests through rapid testing kit countrywide," he added. (ANI)

