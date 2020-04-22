Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 sample collection kiosk set up in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:46 IST
COVID-19 sample collection kiosk set up in Jammu

A COVID-19 sample collection kiosk has been set up at Gandhi Nagar government hospital here to ramp up testing for the deadly virus, an official said on Wednesday. The COVID WISK (Walk-in Sample Collection Kiosk), probably the first such facility in Jammu and Kashmir, will also ensure the safety of health workers while collecting samples for coronavirus testing, he said.

The J&K Industries limited in association with Health and Medical Education department launched the COVID WISK, the official said. The sample collection kiosk was made according to the prescribed guidelines after inspection and approval by a team of senior officials of the Health and Medical Education department, he said.

The J-K administration has received instruction to set up such kiosks at all the places identified by the Health Department within the shortest period of time to give an impetus to coronavirus testing, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus movement ban for seniors, youth illegal - Bosnia'S top court

Bosnias top court ruled on Wednesday that a measure curtailing freedom of movement for people older than 65 and younger than 18 to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus is not in line with the constitution. In response to an appeal by ...

Jagan speaks to Vijay Rupani on stranded fishermen issue; AP to extend Rs 2K aid to each fisherman

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to about 6,000 fishermen from the state stranded at Veraval in Gujarat in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the COVID...

Delhi government forms audit committee to monitor COVID-19 deaths

The Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to audit on a daily basis the deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the national capital. According to an order issued by the health department, the committee headed by former di...

Production to resume slowly due to lockdown impact: Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer in electronic goods, expects slow resumption of production due to the lockdown, a top company official on Tuesday. The company, which has two manufacturing units in Noida and Tirupati, is yet to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020