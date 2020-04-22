Number of English hospital deaths from coronavirus rises by 665 to 16,272

The number of people who have died in hospitals in England after testing positive for COVID-19 has risen by 665 to 16,272, health officials said on Wednesday.

Those who died were aged between 26 and 102, and 26 had no known underlying health condition, NHS England said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.