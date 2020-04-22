Air Namibia as it delays April salaries Nationwide lockdown takes its toll on

Left Menu
Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 22-04-2020
Namibia's flag carrier Air Namibia announced on Wednesday that staff salaries for April will be delayed by at least a week as the country's ban on air travel hits its cashflow. Travel into Namibia from all countries is currently banned due to the outbreak of the coronavirus that has forced the country into a six-week lockdown to curb the spread.

Air Namibia acting chief executive Elia Erastus told local media that the temporary suspension of airline routes as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is one of the main contributors to the airline's cash flow troubles. He said April salaries for the airline's 700 employees were anticipated to be delayed by a week due to "critical cash flow problems".

Employees at the national airline have already been informed of the dire financial situation and were told to make arrangements with creditors, Erastus said. Air Namibia is currently operating on a skeleton staff of 450 people.

The airline has previously said it would remain available to offer charter flights for humanitarian purposes, as well as airlifts of pharmaceutical supplies and consumables.

