Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air Namibia delays April salaries as lockdown takes its toll on cashflow

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:12 IST
Air Namibia delays April salaries as lockdown takes its toll on cashflow
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Namibia's flag carrier Air Namibia announced on Wednesday that staff salaries for April will be delayed by at least a week as the country's ban on air travel hits its cashflow.

Travel into Namibia from all countries is currently banned due to the outbreak of the coronavirus that has forced the country into a six-week lockdown to the curb the spread. Air Namibia acting chief executive Elia Erastus told local media that the temporary suspension of airline routes as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is one of the main contributors to the airline's cashflow troubles.

He said April salaries for the airline's 700 employees were anticipated to be delayed by a week due to "critical cash flow problems". Employees at the national airline have already been informed of the dire financial situation and were told to make arrangements with creditors, Erastus said.

Air Namibia is currently operating on a skeleton staff of 450 people. The airline has previously said it would remain available to offer charter flights for humanitarian purposes, as well as airlifts of pharmaceutical supplies and consumables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic warms relationship between Trump, Mexican president

The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for US-Mexico relations two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration. Instead, presidents Donald Trump an...

Pompeo says annexation of West Bank is Israeli decision to make

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday it was an Israeli decision whether to annex parts of the West Bank and that the United States will offer its views on this to the new Israeli government in private.As for the annexation ...

Coronavirus test maker Roche sees sales rise

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, which helps make tests to detect the COVID-19 illness, says its sales edged up in the first quarter despite the broad economic volatility created by the pandemic. The Basel-based company noted its cobas t...

Pak PM Imran tests for COVID-19; total cases cross 10,000 mark

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, days after meeting a well-known philanthropist who was diagnosed positive for the COVID-19 infection, according to a media report. A team of doctors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020