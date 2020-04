Canada's confirmed coronavirus deaths rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8% to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.

In a statement posted shortly after 11:00 eastern time (1500 GMT), it said the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 38,932. The respective figures on Tuesday were 1,728 deaths and 37,382 positive diagnoses.

