New York to launch tri-state virus tracing program with Bloomberg's help

New York to launch tri-state virus tracing program with Bloomberg's helpReuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:36 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he would work with Connecticut and New Jersey to launch a joint tri-state program to trace the contacts of people with the novel coronavirus in an effort to prevent further spread.
Cuomo also told a daily briefing that Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and a former presidential candidate, had volunteered to help develop the program. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
