Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha gets permission to use plasma therapy experimentally

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:37 IST
Maha gets permission to use plasma therapy experimentally

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed Maharashtra to administer plasma therapy to COVID-19 patients in Mumbai on an experimental basis, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. He also debunked a mathematical model which has predicted that number of coronavirus patients in the state would rise to 42,000 by April 30 from over 5,600 now.

"The plasma (a component of blood) of those who have recovered from coronavirus infection has some antibodies. If these people's plasma is used with utmost precaution, it has proven to be useful," he said. Maharashtra had applied to the ICMR, seeking permission to try out the therapy.

"We have received permission from ICMR to carry out plasma therapy on an experimental basis," Tope said. On the mathematical model which predicts 42,000 cases in the state by April end, the minister said, "The model is based on some scientific ground but it has taken the state's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases at 3.8.

"In fact, the rate is seven today. The model also assumes that the current situation would remain constant, which is again not correct. The number of infection hotspots in the state has come down from 14 to five," the health minister said. The mortality rate is also falling, so people should ignore this model and not panic, Tope added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Competent authority has power to pass an order of compulsory retirement: Allahabad HC

In a significant judgement passed on Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court ruled that a competent authority has the power to pass an order of compulsory retirement of an employee after recording satisfactory reason in the public interest. A t...

2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams preview

Los Angeles Rams capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSCenter Brian Allen and Austin Blythe did not adequately fill the void created by the departure of John Sullivan. Allen missed much of the season. Blythes more natural position is guard. Tyler Biadasz...

McConnell says he favors state bankruptcy over more federal aid

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday opened the door to allowing U.S. states to file for bankruptcy to deal with economic losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak that are punching big holes in their budgets.McConne...

Trump says states reopening safely, but New York's Cuomo warns against 'acting stupidly'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps by a handful of Republican-led U.S. states to reopen their economies, but New Yorks governor, wary of a potential fresh surge of coronavirus cases, cautioned that it was no time to act stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020