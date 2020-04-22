Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat coronavirus tally 2,407 with 229 new cases, 13 deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:59 IST
Gujarat coronavirus tally 2,407 with 229 new cases, 13 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,407 with 229 patients being detected on Wednesday, a health department official said. The death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 103 with 13 persons dying during the day, she added.

Ahmedabad reported 128 new cases, followed by Surat at 68, Vadodara and Mahisagar reported nine each, Aravalli five, Chhota Udepur four, Botad and Anand two each and Rajkot and Banaskantha one each. Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said the tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 1,501, while in Surat it rose to 415. Vadodara has reported 208 cases so far, she said.

Forty patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery on Wednesday -- 34 in Ahmedabad, three in Bhavnagar, two in Surat and one in Chhota Udepur. The total number of recovered patients is 179. Out of 2,125 active cases, 13 are on ventilator and in critical condition.

A total 39,421 samples have been tested in the state, out of which 2,407 samples have tested positive, she said. Out of 13 deaths reported on Wednesday, nine were from Ahmedabad, three from Vadodara while one patient from Valsad died at a Surat hospital.

Eight out of these 13 patients suffered from co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, liver disease and mental illness, Ravi said. The death toll is now 103, with Ahmedabad accounting for 62 deaths, followed by Surat at 12 and Vadodara at 10.

Ravi said 41 per cent of patients who died in the state are in the age group of 41-60 years, 48 per cent are above 60 years. Only 14 per cent of deceased patients had no co-morbid condition, she said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported 1,501 cases, Vadodara 208, Surat 415, Rajkot 41, Bhavnagar 32, Anand 30, Bharuch 24, Gandhinagar and Aravalli 17 each, Patan 15, Banaskantha 16, Narmada and Mahisagar 12 each, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur 11 each, Botad nine, Mehsana seven, Kutch six, Dahod four, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Kheda, Sabarkantha and Valsad three each, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Tapi and Navsari one each..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy tops 25,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on WednesdayThe number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported 437 pe...

Man arrested for refusing to take delivery from a Muslim

A resident of Kashimira locality in the district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person. Gajanan Chaturvedi 51 was booked under IPC section 295A malicious act outraging religious feelings on Tuesday n...

COVID-19: Two more discharged in C'garh; active cases 8 now

Two COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday after recovering from the infection, health officials here said. With this, the number of cured and discharged...

Competent authority has power to pass an order of compulsory retirement: Allahabad HC

In a significant judgement passed on Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court ruled that a competent authority has the power to pass an order of compulsory retirement of an employee after recording satisfactory reason in the public interest. A t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020