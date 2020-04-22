Gujarat coronavirus tally 2,407 with 229 new cases, 13 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,407 with 229 patients being detected on Wednesday, a health department official said. The death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 103 with 13 persons dying during the day, she added.

Ahmedabad reported 128 new cases, followed by Surat at 68, Vadodara and Mahisagar reported nine each, Aravalli five, Chhota Udepur four, Botad and Anand two each and Rajkot and Banaskantha one each. Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said the tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 1,501, while in Surat it rose to 415. Vadodara has reported 208 cases so far, she said.

Forty patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery on Wednesday -- 34 in Ahmedabad, three in Bhavnagar, two in Surat and one in Chhota Udepur. The total number of recovered patients is 179. Out of 2,125 active cases, 13 are on ventilator and in critical condition.

A total 39,421 samples have been tested in the state, out of which 2,407 samples have tested positive, she said. Out of 13 deaths reported on Wednesday, nine were from Ahmedabad, three from Vadodara while one patient from Valsad died at a Surat hospital.

Eight out of these 13 patients suffered from co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, liver disease and mental illness, Ravi said. The death toll is now 103, with Ahmedabad accounting for 62 deaths, followed by Surat at 12 and Vadodara at 10.

Ravi said 41 per cent of patients who died in the state are in the age group of 41-60 years, 48 per cent are above 60 years. Only 14 per cent of deceased patients had no co-morbid condition, she said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported 1,501 cases, Vadodara 208, Surat 415, Rajkot 41, Bhavnagar 32, Anand 30, Bharuch 24, Gandhinagar and Aravalli 17 each, Patan 15, Banaskantha 16, Narmada and Mahisagar 12 each, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur 11 each, Botad nine, Mehsana seven, Kutch six, Dahod four, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Kheda, Sabarkantha and Valsad three each, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Tapi and Navsari one each..

