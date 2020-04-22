UK unlikely to have sudden lifting of lockdown: chief medical officer

England's chief medical officer said on Wednesday it was unrealistic to expect a sudden lifting of all lockdown restrictions, even as ministers say the United Kingdom has reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

"If people are hoping that it's suddenly going to move from where we are now, in lockdown, suddenly into 'everything's gone', that is a wholly unrealistic expectation," Chris Witty told reporters. "We're going to have to do a lot of things for really quite a long period of time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.