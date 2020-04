Muslim grouping OIC urges help for vulnerable states in coronavirus battle

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urged member states on Wednesday to help struggling Muslim states combat the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in Africa. The 57-member group's executive committee, after a virtual meeting, also called on member countries to help bridge a shortfall in essential medical supplies, particularly testing devices and protective equipment.

"No country alone can deal with the damage and multiple challenges presented by the novel coronavirus," said a statement. "We call on all member countries and organisations to show their solidarity with African member states." The Jeddah-based OIC also echoed a U.N. call for a ceasefire in conflict areas to allow delivery of aid, specifically mentioning Yemen, which has so far reported only one case of the virus but where a five-year war has shattered the health system and left millions vulnerable to disease.

