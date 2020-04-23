Panama reports 171 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Panama posted 171 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to nearly 5,000 infected persons, the health ministry said.

Officials also confirmed three more deaths stemming from the 4,992 confirmed cases, raising Panama's death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus to 144.

