Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia calls on G20 nations to end wet wildlife markets over coronavirus concerns

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 06:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 06:37 IST
Australia calls on G20 nations to end wet wildlife markets over coronavirus concerns

Australia has called on G20 nations to end wet wildlife markets over concerns they pose a threat to human health and agricultural markets, a move which could further strain ties with China after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic which originated in China was thought to have started in a wet market in the city of Wuhan. Wet markets are a key facet of China’s daily life, though not all sell wildlife. China imposed a temporary ban on selling wildlife on Jan. 23 and is now reviewing its legislation to restrict commercial wild animal trading on a permanent basis.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said on Thursday he had asked government officials from the Group of 20 major economies to back a plan to end wet wildlife markets. "There are risks with wildlife wet markets and they could be as big a risk to our agricultural industries as they can be to public health," Littleproud told Australia's Channel 7 television.

U.S. officials have also called for wet wildlife markets across Asia to be closed. Wet markets exist throughout Asia selling fresh vegetables, seafood and meat, with some also selling exotic animals. Littleproud did not mention China by name, but his comments follow Australia's push for an international inquiry into the origins and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted on Wednesday that he raised the inquiry in calls with U.S. President Donald Trump and other major powers. Both France and Britain said now was the time to fight the virus, not to apportion blame. China has accused Australian lawmakers of taking instructions from the United States.

The White House has been fiercely critical of China and the World Health Organisation's handling of the pandemic, and has withdrawn U.S. funding from the U.N. agency. The COVID-19 outbreak has since spread to infect some 2.3 million people globally and killed nearly 160,000, according to Reuters calculations.

Australia has about 6,600 cases of coronavirus nationally and 75 deaths from the virus. China is Australia's largest trading partner, but diplomatic ties have frayed in recent years amid allegations Beijing has committed cyber-attacks and has attempted to interfere in Canberra’s domestic affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger, Gaudenzi sees chance for unity

Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the mens ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the womens circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis ...

Bogota's supermarkets become safe spaces for women to report abuse

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women in Colombias capital city facing domestic abuse can seek help in hundreds of supermarkets and pharmacies as part of a new campaign launched on Wednesday to tackle the ...

COVID-19 crisis has given India best chance to attract foreign companies: USISPF

Facebooks USD 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Jio in the midst of coronavirus pandemic is a reflection of the faith that foreign companies have in Indian economys potential and future growth, a top US-based India-centric business advocac...

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, according to U.S. health authorities. The cats, from separate areas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020