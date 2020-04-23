Knicks owner Dolan, recovered from COVID-19, looks to give back

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 07:50 IST
New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who has recovered from the coronavirus, is aiming to help others fighting the illness. A team spokesperson told the New York Post and ESPN that Dolan has donated blood to Duke University Medical Center and NYU Langone Health, and he plans to donate plasma at multiple medical facilities.

Scientists believe that plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 can be helpful when given to sick patients due to an increase in virus-fighting antibodies. Dolan, 64, tested positive for COVID-19 last month but reportedly never experienced severe symptoms. He recently tested negative.

He continued doing his job of running the Knicks and Madison Square Garden from home. Multiple media outlets reported that Dolan assured arena employees this week that they would be paid through May 31, continuing an earlier pledge that he would maintain their salaries through May 3.

According to New York City's website, more than 138,000 people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and nearly 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19 had been confirmed with another 5,000 deaths listed as having the virus as the probable cause. --Field Level Media

