Four more patients recover from COVID-19 in Jharkhand
Four more patients in Jharkhand have recovered from COVID-19, said the state Health Department.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:17 IST
Four more patients in Jharkhand have recovered from COVID-19, said the state Health Department. The total number of cured patients in the state now stands at eight.
So far, Jharkhand has reported 49 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, with 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday.
The total number of cases include 16,454 active cases and 681 deaths. As many as 4,257 people have been cured/discharged so far while one has migrated. (ANI)
