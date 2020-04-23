Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Neigh worries: Australia batsman Handscomb overcomes fear of horses

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:30 IST
Cricket-Neigh worries: Australia batsman Handscomb overcomes fear of horses
Australian batsman Peter Handscomb Image Credit: ANI

Saddled with plenty of downtimes during the coronavirus shutdown, Australian cricketer Peter Handscomb has used home isolation productively by overcoming a life-long fear of horses.

Despite being married to an eventing rider, the test batsman had never dared mount a horse until being locked down at their rural property near Melbourne. "My wife has four horses. And in seven years, I've refused to get on them out of sheer (being) scared of the size of them and all of that," the 28-year-old Victorian told reporters in a video conference on Thursday.

"So the other day I actually decided, 'Right, it's time.' So I jumped on a horse, we basically just went for a little walk and it was delightful." With virtually all domestic and international cricket suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16-test righthander has little idea when he will be able to pad up again so he has been trying to keep fit with trail runs in the suburbs, some yoga, and Pilates.

His wife, who had hopes of competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics before suffering an ankle injury from falling from a horse, may have been pleased with his efforts to clean the house -- but not so much his gardening. "In something to do to pass some time, I did a massive spring clean and basically cleaned out my cricket room, or 'the crap room' as my wife calls it.

"So I had to pack up a lot of stuff there. That's all in the garage, I'm not entirely sure where it all is. "I tried to grow my grass out the backyard to be absolutely perfect, but in doing that, I killed about half of it," he said.

"So, I've got to work on that a little bit, that's been keeping me entertained." Australian cricket has been hit hard by the shutdown, with governing body Cricket Australia furloughing nearly 80% of staff to shore up finances.

Players also face pay cuts, which could be steep if Australia is unable to stage the Twenty20 World Cup in October or welcome India for a lucrative test series in the home summer. Handscomb said players hoped for a proper look at CA's books but were also "partners" in the game and prepared to deal with good times and bad.

"It's unprecedented times with this pandemic ... There's just a lot of unknown at the moment, which can be scary for everyone," he said. "It's not just cricketers, it's everyone around the world concerned about their jobs and where they're going to be in a week, two weeks or a month."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

CRPF unit in LWE-hit Gadchiroli prepares masks for locals from hundreds of new vests

An anti-Naxal CRPF unit in Maharashtras Gadchiroli has used hundreds of fresh cotton vests to prepare nearly 2,500 face masks for locals to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the area. The 191st battalion of the Central Reserve P...

80 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 893

80 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 893, informed state Health Department on Thursday.Out of the total COVID-19 cases i...

Rugby-Australian rugby union chief Castle resigns

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has resigned, saying she believed the board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. I love rugby on every level and I will always love t...

Australia to pursue coronavirus investigation at World Health Assembly

Australia will push for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic at next months annual meeting of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization WHO, its prime minister said on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020