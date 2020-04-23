Union Minister Javadekar gives letters of appreciation to frontline COVID-19 warriors

Left Menu
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday presented the letter of appreciation to frontline COVID-19 warriors, which include healthcare workers, police personnel, bank staff, Postal Department employees, sanitation workers, and others.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:02 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Minister Javadekar said: "We are felicitating doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank and government employees for their hard work during COVID-19. Attack on them will not be tolerated. That is why we have brought an ordinance against such acts." "We are giving them an appreciation letter with 40 people's signatures on it. We want to tell them that society has good views about them and we all appreciate their work. They are working hard. The entire country is with them," added the minister.

The Central government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers, making it a cognizable, non-bailable offence with imprisonment up to seven years for those found guilty. Kamlesh Chanderia, Chief Nursing Officer, AIIMS-Delhi, told ANI: "I am very happy after receiving the letter of appreciation. We are playing a vital role in the fight against COVID-19. I thank Union Minister Javadekar ji for appreciating us. This will motivate us to do better and work hard." (ANI)

