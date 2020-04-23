Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bundesliga secures deals with broadcasters for 2019/2020 payments-DFL

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:11 IST
Soccer-Bundesliga secures deals with broadcasters for 2019/2020 payments-DFL

The Bundesliga has secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the 2019/2020 season that will help keep clubs afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert said on Thursday.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 148,000 and killed over 5,000 people in Germany. A restart is expected some time in May but it is up to the government to give the green light. "If we should start on May 9, we are ready. If it is later we will be ready again," Seifert said, adding that the deal with broadcasters made sure clubs would have enough liquidity until June 30 and once the season got under way.

Should the season be abandoned they would have to pay back some of the amount, he said. "For us what is decisive is what the politicians will decide. It is not for us to decide when," Seifert said on a potential restart date.

Germany has the fifth highest COVID-19 caseload behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France, but has kept fatalities down thanks to early and extensive testing. Regional leaders in Bavaria and North Rhine Westphalia said this week it was possible for the league to resume without spectators after May 9 and under strict health and safety conditions.

The League has warned that many clubs in the first and second divisions faced an uncertain financial future and several would be in an "existence-threatening" situation if play did not resume by June. Some German shops opened for business again this week, after a month of lockdown, in an agreement with the leaders of Germany's 16 states, who are all keen to start the long haul of repairing the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says Facebook should adhere by local laws

Companies such as Facebook that operate in Vietnam should abide by local laws and fully implement their tax and social responsibilities in the country, Vietnams foreign ministry said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported tha...

Netflix finally confirms release date of 'Dead to Me Season 2'

Netflix has finally decided to release Dead to Me Season 2 on May 8. American black comedy web television series, Dead to Me was created by Liz Feldman which was premiered on May 3, 2019, on Netflix. The official Twitter account of Dead to ...

JLR plans to gradually resume production from May 18

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR on Thursday said it plans to gradually resume production from May 18, starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria. In China, we are beginning to see rec...

FEATURE-Isolation for intersex people: coronavirus revives trauma

By Rachel Savage LONDON, April 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - If the coronavirus hits hardest at the margins, among the most marginalised are those born intersex, neither clearly male nor female at birth and often struggling as adults with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020