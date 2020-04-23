Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 25,000 babies born during 1st week of curfew in Punjab: Minister  

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:32 IST
Around 25,000 babies born during 1st week of curfew in Punjab: Minister  

Around 25,000 babies were born in Punjab hospitals during the first week of the curfew imposed to check the coronavirus spread, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. "In the month of March, about 32,000 pregnant women had registered for the antenatal check-up and nearly 25,000 deliveries took place at both government and private hospitals in the state," the minister said. Punjab had clamped the curfew on March 23 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Sidhu said about 99 per cent of the deliveries were institutional. Fifty-eight per cent of them took place in government hospitals and 41 per cent in private ones, he said. The maximum 3,000 deliveries took place in Ludhiana followed by Amritsar (2,550), Patiala (2,000), Bathinda (1,690), Gurdaspur (1,330), Sangrur (1,300) and Hoshiarpur (1,300), he said.

After the curfew was imposed in Punjab, directions were given to all civil surgeons to ensure that pregnant women and children do not suffer. "The essential services, including immunisation, are being provided at all government facilities round the clock for pregnant women and children," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on hopes worst for labor market is over

Wall Street gained on Thursday as jobless claims declined for the third straight week, raising hopes the worst of the coronavirus pandemics impact on the labor market might be over, but a crash in business activity dulled sentiment.Data on ...

Network18 Media posts net profit of Rs 60 cr in Q4

Media firm Network18 Media Investments Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 60.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 75.57 crore for the January-March period of the pr...

Vietnam says Facebook should adhere by local laws

Companies such as Facebook that operate in Vietnam should abide by local laws and fully implement their tax and social responsibilities in the country, Vietnams foreign ministry said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported tha...

Netflix finally confirms release date of 'Dead to Me Season 2'

Netflix has finally decided to release Dead to Me Season 2 on May 8. American black comedy web television series, Dead to Me was created by Liz Feldman which was premiered on May 3, 2019, on Netflix. The official Twitter account of Dead to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020