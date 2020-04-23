Another COVID-19 death in Telangana,toll now 25;27 test positive

One more person succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 25 while 27 positive cases were reported on Thursday, Health minister E Rajender said. With the fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the state has surged to 970, he said.

The number of active cases is now at 693. One person succumbed to the virus on Thursday morning, the minister said.

As many as 58 people were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of cured/discharged to 262, Rajender added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

