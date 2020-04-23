UAE shortens de facto curfew by 2 hours to 10pm-6am for Ramadan - WAM

The United Arab Emirates has shortened a nationwide coronavirus curfew by two hours to now run daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (1800 to 0200 GMT) for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The curfew to help stem the spread of the coronavirus had previously run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. It was unclear whether Dubai, one of the Gulf country's seven emirates and which has been under a 24-hour curfew since March 26, was included in the latest decision.

