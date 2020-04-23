Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE shortens de facto curfew by 2 hours to 10pm-6am for Ramadan - WAM

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:42 IST
UAE shortens de facto curfew by 2 hours to 10pm-6am for Ramadan - WAM
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates has shortened a nationwide coronavirus curfew by two hours to now run daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (1800 to 0200 GMT) for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The curfew to help stem the spread of the coronavirus had previously run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. It was unclear whether Dubai, one of the Gulf country's seven emirates and which has been under a 24-hour curfew since March 26, was included in the latest decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland Covid-19 patient being treated in Assam stable

The lone Covid-19 patient from Nagaland, who is undergoing treatment in the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital GMCH in Assam, is stable and has been shifted from the ICU to the isolation ward, a senior official said here on Thursday. Non...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll edges up, but new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 464 on Thursday, against 437 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new infections declined to 2,646 from 3,370 on Wednesday. The total official death t...

Asylum seeker wins right to leave German centre over coronavirus rules

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, April 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A German court has ruled that an asylum seeker should be allowed to leave the holding centre where he was staying after he argued it was too crowded to respect coronavirus d...

Libya turning into 'experimental field' for arms as war heats up -UN

Libya is turning into an experimental field for all kinds of new weapons systems, the United Nations acting special envoy said, with foreign supporters of its warring parties shipping in arms and fighters in violation of an embargo. Libyas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020