WB govt directs private hospitals to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients

The West Bengal government on Thursday directed private hospitals, which have been requisitioned by the government for COVID-19 treatment, to provide free treatment to coronavirus patients. "The government has decided to reimburse charges to the hospitals for treatment of patients," reads the government notification.

As many as 58 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and there are 334 active cases in the State now. A total of 15,784 persons are under quarantine and 11,089 have completed their quarantine period. There are 66 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the State, 12 labs for testing, and 150 containment zones.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

