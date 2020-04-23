76 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

With 76 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 1,964, said the state's Health Department on Thursday.

With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases reached 21,700, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The count is inclusive of 16,689 active cases, 4,325 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated, while 686 patients who have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

