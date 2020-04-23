Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO to launch initiative to share COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines -statement

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:30 IST
WHO to launch initiative to share COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines -statement

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it would announce a "landmark collaboration" on Friday to speed development, production and the use of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

In a brief statement issued on Thursday the Geneva-based agency said the initiative being announced with partners aims to make technologies against the disease "accessible to everyone who needs them, worldwide", but gave no details.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on April 6 that he planned to announce an initiative to accelerate the research, development and production of vaccines and also design mechanisms for equitable distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet

The leader of Irans Revolutionary Guard warned on Thursday that he has ordered his forces to potentially target the US Navy after President Donald Trumps tweet the previous day threatening to sink Iranian vessels. Iran also summoned the Swi...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout -sources

Argentina plans to issue a decree setting a higher local oil barrel price to protect the domestic industry from being further decimated by a collapse in global prices and slumping fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, two industry so...

Russia's lockdown surveillance measures need regulating, rights groups say

Expanding surveillance measures to police Russias coronavirus lockdown, including the use of facial recognition technology and collection of personal data, need regulating to ensure they are temporary and proportionate, two rights groups sa...

COVID-19 training prog for healthcare professionals from SAARC meant for collaborating: MEA

A training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for combatting the infection, the External Affairs Ministry s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020