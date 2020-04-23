Jharkhand doctor couple treating COVID-19 patients on wedding anniversary wins hearts

Jharkhand doctor couple treating COVID-19 patients on wedding anniversary wins heartsPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:37 IST
A doctor couple who continued to be on duty, treating patients of COVID-19, was lauded on Thursday for their commitment to work despite it being their wedding anniversary. Dr Rithika and Dr Nishant Pathak were seen treating patients at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on their special day amid the pandemic.
Their commitment to serve the patients was lauded by the people of the state and Chief Minister Hemant Soren who expressed gratitude to the couple. Warriors like you fighting against coronavirus with dedication and hard work are giving courage and life to coronavirus patients, Soren said in a tweet.
My heartfelt gratitude to all such warriors, Soren said, congratulating the couple on their wedding anniversary. PTI PVR SOM SOM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Hemant Soren
- Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences
- Warriors
ALSO READ
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally 39
Tamil Nadu's district hospital discharges 4 positive COVID-19 patients
Soccer-New Zealand continue suspension of community game due to COVID-19
West Godavari district SP conducts surprise checks at COVID-19 hotspots
Goa's first COVID-19 patient recovers: State Health Minister