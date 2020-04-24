Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases on Italian cruise ship in Japan rises to about 90 -NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-04-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 05:58 IST
Coronavirus cases on Italian cruise ship in Japan rises to about 90 -NHK

About 40 more crew on an Italian cruise ship docked in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, bringing the total to about 90.

The Costa Atlantica was taken into a shipyard in Nagasaki in late February after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled plans for scheduled repairs in China. Nagasaki officials have said they hoped to complete testing of all 623 crew soon.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bombay HC issues notice to Maha govt in Thane engineer assault case

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government as to why the Thane engineer assault case, in which state minister Jitendra Awhads staff was allegedly involved, should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI...

US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday local time passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing. This comes as the virus continues to ravage t...

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

An Indian-American NGO has raised USD 1 million to fight hunger in India and the United States amid the the coronavirus pandemic. This translates to 4,700,000 meals for people in the United States and ration kits for 106,000 migrant workers...

China reports 6 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 10 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 6 new coronavirus cases as of end-April 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, putting the total number of COVID-19 infections at 82,804. Chinas National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday that 2 of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020