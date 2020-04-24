UK PM Johnson in good shape after coronavirus, says minister

UK PM Johnson in good shape after coronavirus, says ministerReuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:01 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in good shape and recovering after falling gravely ill with COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.
"I'm sure he'll come back as soon as his doctors recommend it," he told Sky News.
"That decision is for the prime minister in consultation with his doctors. I spoke to him yesterday, he's on very good form and is clearly recovering."
