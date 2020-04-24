Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore records 897 new coronavirus infections

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:47 IST
Singapore records 897 new coronavirus infections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore registered 897 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 12,075.

The health ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were migrant workers residing in dormitories, many of which are under government-ordered quarantine due to mass outbreaks.

The island of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures, behind only China, India and Japan.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Korean feminist party plans school to train 'winning' candidates

South Koreas first feminist party is set to launch a political school to train aspiring female candidates, as it vowed to fight on after failing to win a seat in national elections.The Womens Party was unsuccessful in its attempts to win fo...

2 deaths, 62 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Two deaths and 62 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday. Among the new cases, Anantapur has reported 4 cases, East Godavari 2, Guntur 11, Krishna 14, Kurnool 27, Nellore 1 ...

Hong Kong stocks finish week lower on persistent virus worries

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to finish the week lower, tracking other Asian markets, spurred by doubts about progress in developing drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of U.S. economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. T...

EMERGING MARKETS-Set for weekly losses as doubts arise over COVID-19 drug efficacy

Developing world stocks fell on Friday as sentiment was dampened by doubts over the effectiveness of a potential coronavirus drug, with continued signs of economic damage from the outbreak pushing markets towards weekly losses.Risk appetite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020